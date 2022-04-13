Real Tamale United advises fans to desist from hooliganism

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

The General Secretary for Real Tamale United, Mohammed Abdul Gong, has advised supporters of the club to desist from violence and hooliganism.



According to him, the ban placed on the team from playing at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium has really affected the team.



The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium was closed down after some RTU fans assaulted match officials in a Ghana Premier League game against Aduana Stars.



RTU was banned indefinitely by the GFA after that incident, compelling the club to move their home games to Kumasi.



The team returns to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to face league leaders Asante Kotoko in Week 25 fixture.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9fm , Mohammed Abdul disclosed that the fans to have assaulted the referee have been arrested and currently facing the law.



“With the help of the supporter’s leadership and the Police, they were arrested and sent to court for questioning. The case is currently in court. They still remain part of our supporters and we only caution them. They have shown remorse and promised it won’t happen again. Whatever they did was just unfortunate because it wouldn’t have to change the cause of the game.”



He also advises the supporters to exercise patience and desist from that act.



“I will advise the supporters, the team suffered a lot traveling out and they are all witnesses to this. In football, it has three outcomes, either you draw, win, or lose. The team can also have a bad day. We won a game in Medeama away. So we are pleading with the fans to exercise patience and try to be accommodative. Next time they shouldn’t behave like that.”



