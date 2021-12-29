Real Oviedo reveal Samuel Obeng is out due to COVID-19

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Real Oviedo, which confirmed six positive cases in its squad early on Monday afternoon, resumed activity in El Requexon with six absences and the already known Matheus Aias, who is still recovering from his knee injury.



The central David Costas, the right-handed wingers Lucas and Carlos Isaac, the midfielder Brugman and neither Samuel Obeng and Borja Baston trained under the command of Ziganda.



The casualties leave the Oviedo team touched in all lines and affect four of the Navarrese's usual starters: Costas -who has played every minute-, Brugman, Obeng and Borja Baston.



It also leaves a serious problem on the right back, where the two players who alternate minutes in that position also caused a loss in Monday's session.



The club will have to wait for the next sessions to see if any of those absent can resume work, until then there are up to eleven players from the subsidiary who have been under the command of Cuco Ziganda: Osky, Cardero, Rene, Joselu, Berto Horreo, Yayo, Javi Moreno, Lucas Laso, Javi Cueto, Mangel and Mario Fuente.