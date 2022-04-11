Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu returns to training after collapse scare

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu has recovered fully after he collapsed during a La Liga match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has been captured in the club's gym following a recovery session on Monday after spending Sunday's night at the hospital for observation.
The Ghana international had to be rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in injury time during the side's 1-0 win over the Rojiblancos.
However, the Ghana superstar is back on the grind after returning to the team's gym for the recovery session on Monday morning.
The Black Stars are preparing for the 2022 World Cup and a serious long-term injury would prevent the talented midfielder from playing at the tournament in Qatar in seven months' time.
The 26-year-old fell to the ground after a challenge from France midfielder Thomas Benoît Lemar.
Iddrisu's teammate rushed to his aid and demanded for medical attention for the Ghana international who had completely gone off.
???????? ¡Del hospital al gym!!! pic.twitter.com/TMFULYqb0m— Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) April 10, 2022