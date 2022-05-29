You are here: HomeSports2022 05 29Article 1548377

Real Madrid trends after UCL final triumph over Liverpool

Football fans have reacted to Real Madrid's win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The La Liga champions concluded their season with a double after beating the Reds 1-0 at Stade de France in Paris.

Vinicius Junior scored the match-winner in what was a close contest that kept both fans on the edge of their seats.

Following the win, Madrid fans have burst into joy on social media, celebrating their 14th Champions League title while Liverpool suffer trolls after their dream of winning a quadruple got shattered.

Fabinho, Konate, and Keita who were poor on the night have had their names in the trends whiles Modric, Courtois, and Vinicius earned praises for their outstanding display.

Liverpool ended their season with a Carabao and FA Cup trophy, losing the English Premier League title to Manchester City by a point difference.

