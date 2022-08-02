Real Madrid reportedly interested in the future signing of Brian Brobbey

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish giant, Real Madrid have been linked with a possible move to sign Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey.



The highly-rated young striker last month left RB Leipzig to rejoin his boyhood club Ajax Amsterdam.



Before completing that switch from Germany to sign for the Eredivisie Champions, Brian Brobbey was a transfer target of English Premier League side Manchester United.



His former manager Erik ten Hag tried to get him to join him at Old Trafford but he opted to sign for Ajax to replace Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller.



Now starting the 2022/23 football season with Ajax, new reports coming in is that La Liga outfit Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the striker.



Sources say the European heavyweight fancy a future move to sign the striker to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.



At the moment, Brian Brobbey is focused on breaking into the Ajax first eleven for the new football season.



