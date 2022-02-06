Ready for the challenge - Kingsley Sarfo after joining Apoel

Sports News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kingsley Sarfo says he is ready for the challenge awaiting him at his new club Apoel Nicosia.



The talented attacking midfielder joined the Cyprus giants early this month on loan for the rest of the season from fellow top-flight club Olympiakos Nicosia.



In a Twitter post to share his excitement, Kingsley Sarfo says he is in for the challenge and ready to give his all for the new club.



“We're in for another challenge at Apoel Nicosia,” the former Malmo FF man posted on Twitter.