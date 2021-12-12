Reactions of Ghanaians to Richard Commey's defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Ghanaians throw weights behind Commey despite defeat to Lomachenko



Richard Commey fails to reclaim lightweight belt against Lomachenko



Vasiliy Lomachenko beat Richard Commey at MSG arena



Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey has been in the trends since his defeat to Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko in the Lightweight division bout at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) arena in New York.



Lomachenko outclassed Commey to win the lightweight division belt on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The Ghanaian boxer is in the top five trends on Twitter after the loss.



The Ukrainian won via unanimous decision of 117-110, 119-108, 119-108, although he could have knocked out Commey during the 7th round.



Following the defeat, Ghanaians have reacted with some motivating Commey to keep his head up. Others also hailed Lomachenko for his class act of asking Commey's corner to throw in the towel when the boxer was out of his feet.



@Asantefokuo tweeted: Yes, things didn't go as expected for Richard Commey but the most important thing is to bounce back. We still love you."



"At a point Lomachenko asked Richard’s Commey’s corner to stop the fight...at some point he relaxed for Commey to settle again after throwing far too many jabs at the Ghanaian ......this guy" a tweet by @Blaqqkoffi reads



Here are other social media reactions after the defeat





I never fancied this bout right from when it was signed, Commey hasn't proved to be crack boxer in anyway, never won a bout against any top opposition, only backed by reputable promoter and manager pic.twitter.com/U5Zyv86Rkb — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) December 12, 2021

It’s one thing to say Lomachenko used Commey as a training bag but that’s the actual fact



Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision wins the bout pic.twitter.com/zsgufeECH0 — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) December 12, 2021

Chale Lomachenko dey lash Commey.



Credit to Commey for making it through round 7 after going down. — Lino Sarkcess Reddington ???????????????? (@mikelino_1) December 12, 2021

Lomachenko didn’t have the stomach to finish a defenseless fighter, so he twice asked Commey’s corner to do the right thing, and stop the fight so he wouldn’t have to. They didn’t, and once Commey’s head cleared Lomachenko couldn’t. No good deed goes unpunished#LomachenkoCommey — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) December 12, 2021

Commey has only got one thing going for him, his power. Everything else, he’s outclassed. Pace, movement, overall ring craft, Lolachenko is just better. So far, Commey hasn’t found a way to land any punches. #LomaCommey — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) December 12, 2021

Them beat Commey? Aww he should have chop Banku before fighting???? — DON (@Opresii) December 12, 2021