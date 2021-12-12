You are here: HomeSports2021 12 12Article 1422049

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Reactions of Ghanaians to Richard Commey's defeat

Vasiliy Lomachenko punches Richard Commey Vasiliy Lomachenko punches Richard Commey

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey has been in the trends since his defeat to Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko in the Lightweight division bout at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) arena in New York.

Lomachenko outclassed Commey to win the lightweight division belt on Sunday, December 12, 2021. The Ghanaian boxer is in the top five trends on Twitter after the loss.

The Ukrainian won via unanimous decision of 117-110, 119-108, 119-108, although he could have knocked out Commey during the 7th round.

Following the defeat, Ghanaians have reacted with some motivating Commey to keep his head up. Others also hailed Lomachenko for his class act of asking Commey's corner to throw in the towel when the boxer was out of his feet.

@Asantefokuo tweeted: Yes, things didn't go as expected for Richard Commey but the most important thing is to bounce back. We still love you."

"At a point Lomachenko asked Richard’s Commey’s corner to stop the fight...at some point he relaxed for Commey to settle again after throwing far too many jabs at the Ghanaian ......this guy" a tweet by @Blaqqkoffi reads

