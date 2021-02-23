Press Releases of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Belinda Oduro

Re-nominate Henrietta Eyison as Ahanta West MCE - Young Female Activists appeal to Akufo-Addo

Henrietta Eyison, Ahanta West MCE

Young Female Activists of Ahanta West Municipality have made a humble appeal to the President, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo to renominate Ahanta West MCE, Mrs. Henrietta Mary Eyison for the second time.



The call comes at a time when various factions within the party are lobbying anxiously for the position of the MCE.



The group is of the view that the President fulfilled his promise of appointing more women in his government when he appointed Madam Eyison as DCE of Ahanta West in 2017.



Equal opportunity in the appointment of persons to administrative positions should not be limited to only men, one of the greatest reasons that propelled the people of the Municipality to vote massively for the President in the just ended 2020 elections.



Madam Henrietta Mary Eyison has exhibited exemplary leadership and has offered a sterling performance during the first four-year term she had the opportunity to represent the President in our municipality, said Belinda Oduro – Spokesperson of the group.



Citing reasons for the appeal for the renomination of Mrs. Henrietta Eyison, the group stated, "During the last four years, our municipality has enjoyed peace and tranquility under her stewardship that has culminated in massive development across the length and breadth of the municipality."



She has within the four years created a cordial relationship with all stakeholders especially the Chiefs within the Municipality, the Assembly staff, Assembly members, party members, religious groups, market women, civil society groups, various youth groups, etc.



Most importantly, she has undertaken several projects across the length and breadth of the Municipality, notably the construction of boreholes, school, chip compounds, the supply of desks to various schools, awards of scholarship to needy but brilliant students, enhancing government flagship program, planting for food and jobs, one district, one factory, and etc…



Until her appointment as MCE, Mrs. Henrietta Mary Eyison was a Lecturer at the Department of English at KNUST where she also held several positions. She was the Coordinator for English at Distance Learning, served as Africa Hall Senior Tutor / Hall warden for ten years, was a member of many boards including the Faculty of Law, University Hospital, Dean of Students, Investigative Committees as well as the Residence Committee.



Mrs. Eyison was the Treasurer of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) KNUST, a position she excelled.



Looking at our Political terrain, it is difficult for qualified and competent women to avail themselves to serve and perform creditably as she has done.



She’s a patriot who believes that the development of Ghana starts with the ordinary Ghanaian, thus she has been very concerned with the poor and vulnerable within our municipality.



The NPP adopted the slogans “One good term deserves another”, “4 More to do more”, hence our appeal to the appointing authorities to renominate Hon. Mrs. Henrietta Mary Eyison as the MCE to complete the team that made the party’s slogan become a reality, ie Hon. Henrietta Mary Eyison the MCE, Hon Ebenezer Kojo Kum the MP, and His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo the President.



We hope the President will listen to our appeal just as He did by appointing our MP, Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs designate.