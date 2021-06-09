Razak Abalora the villain as Morocco beat Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Black Stars of Ghana are returning home empty-handed as they were beaten 1-0 by the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium.



Ghana will feel hard done by the results as on the balance of play, the Black Stars played very well but lacked the killer instincts upfront.



They were able to contain the star-studded Moroccan team in the first half as both teams went into the break with the scores goalless.



Both sides created opportunities but could not convert the chances.



The Moroccans got their goal after a howler from goalkeeper Razak Abalora.



Jawad El Yamiq scored the only goal of the game after an unpardonable error from the Kotoko goalie.



A free-kick from Hakim Ziyech was fluffed by Abalora for Jawad El Yamiq to nod into an empty net.



After the Morocco goal, Ghana threw on Andre Ayew to try and grab the equalizer while the Moroccans stood firm.



The Black Stars piled pressure on the Moroccans but stood firm as Ghana had numerous corner kicks but wasted them all.



Ghana will play against Ivory Coast on June 12 at the Cape Coast Stadium.