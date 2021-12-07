Razak Abalora slapped me after Kumasi derby - King Faisal forward Mawuli Wayo claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal forward, Mawuli Wayo has claimed that he was slapped by Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora after the Kumasi derby on Sunday, December 5, 2021.



The attacker had an impressive game, assisting all three goals scored by strike partner Zubairu Ibrahim as King Faisal claimed a 3-2 victory.



But he encountered an unfortunate experience at the end of the game.



According to Wayo, he was attacked by Abalora in the tunnel despite police presence.



Wayo said some Kotoko players claimed his gestures after King Faisal scored the third goal was disrespectful.



He was in the process of disassociating himself from the accusations when Abalora slapped him from the back. Wayo was prevented by the police and other players from retaliating.



Despite his disappointment, Wayo said he holds nothing against Abalora and has promised to relate well with him when they meet again.