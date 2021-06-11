Razak Abalora needs support and encouragement - George Amoako

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Black Stars Committee chairman, George Amoako, says under-fire goalkeeper Razak Abalora must be encouraged instead of being condemned.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper committed a blender which cost the Black Stars to lose against Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday.



Abalora has come under serious public backlash after that howler.



George Amoako including other players have come to the defense of the embattled goalkeeper.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware the experienced football administrator said, “It was a mistake but it is worrying that upon all the good performance he’s exhibited people are lambasting him. It is not fair to the player.”



“Why are we not talking about the saves he’s done?



“It is unfortunate that he committed that blunder which resulted to our defeat but it is football and that is how it is. Renowned goalkeepers commit errors but I think it is better to encourage him and work on his faults rather than to discourage and lambast him”.



Meanwhile, some experienced goalkeepers have called for Abalora to be benched ahead of Ghana’s game against Ivory Coast on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.