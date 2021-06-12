Razak Abalora dropped as Andre Ayew returns to Black Stars XI to face Ivory Coast

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head Coach Charles Akonnor has named Andre Ayew in his starting lineup for Saturday evening’s International friendly against Ivory Coast.



The former Swansea City forward returns to the team after coming off the bench in the game against Morocco on Tuesday.



Also making an appearance is Thomas Teye Partey.



Swiss-based goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi also makes a return to the starting lineup - his first start since October 2020.



Baba Abdul Rahman will play at left-back while Emmanuel Gyasi operates on the wings in place of Samuel Owusu.



Ghana line up:



12. Lawrence Ati Zigi (GK)



2. Andy Yiadom



17. Baba Abdul Rahman



24. Alexander Djiku



18. Daniel Amartey



21. Baba Iddrisu



5. Thomas Teye Partey



10. Andre Ayew (C)



20. Mohammed Kudus



9. Jordan Ayew



22. Emmanuel Gyasi



Substitutes:



1. Danlad Ibrahim, 16. Razak Abalora, 4. Nicholas Opoku, 14. Gideon Mensah, 13. Joel Fameyeh, 8. Emmanuel Lomotey, 17. Ismail Ganiyu, 30. Joseph Adjei, 25. Moro Salifu, 28. Philemon Baffuor, 29. Rashid Nortey, 19. Samuel Owusu, 15. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 26. Kwame Opoku, 24. Gladson Awako