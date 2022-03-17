Raymond Owusu-Frimpong trains with Dortmund after leaving Ukraine

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Raymond Owusu-Frimpong is training with Dortmund U23 till the end of the season after leaving chaotic Ukraine.



FIFA recently declared that foreign players' contracts in Ukraine will be suspended until the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, essentially granting them free agency status and allowing them to train with other teams.



Raymond Owusu-Frimpong, who formerly played for Zorya Lugansk, took part in Dortmund training for the first time on Monday.



"The bombs and rockets fell - I could hear them. The war was getting closer and closer, and I got scared. Then I decided to flee," Owusu told Ruhr Nachrichten of his journey from Ukraine, via Poland, to Dortmund.



"And now I'm training here at Borussia Dortmund, and took a photo with Erling Haaland after training. That's crazy!"