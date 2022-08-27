Raymond Anokye joins Italian Seria A side Udinese Calcio

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: youngapostlesfc.com

Ghanaian forward Raymond Anokye has officially joined Italian Seria A side Udinese Calcio.



The goal poacher safely landed in Italy with Club President Samuel Anim Addo couple of weeks ago and has now been unveiled by the Italian topflight side after successful medicals.



With 6 goals and 6 assists to his name across the 2021 National Division One season, Raymond Anokye is set to light up the Italian Seria after joining the Zebras.



His four Man of the Match performances added to his impressive season in the second tier of Ghana football with many foreign clubs seeking for his signature.



With a total of 20 goal contributions in his last two seasons with Young Apostles FC, the Ghanaian forward is now set for new adventures in one of the top five leagues in European football.



He joins the likes of Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu amongst the Ghanaians to have played for Udinese Calcio.