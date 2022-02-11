Rashid Tetteh excel in New Mexico United stalemate in pre-season

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian centre back, Rashid Tetteh was in splendid form on Wednesday evening and aided his side New Mexico United to a 0-0 stalemate against Vancouver Whitecaps in a pre-season friendly.



The two clubs yesterday locked horns at the TBC Park in New Mexico serving as a preparatory encounter to usher them into the 2022 USL Championship campaign which kicks start in March.



Tetteh was handed a starting berth by Coach Zach Prince in the heart of the defence and formed a solid pair with Josh Suggs and Sam Hamilton.



Lasted for the first 45 minutes, the former Cantonments FC and Liberty Professionals product Black put up an outstanding performance that earned him applause from the fans in the stands.



In yesterday's game, both sides failed to convert the chances created in both halves resulting in New Mexico United's second straight draw game.



Rashid Tetteh was rated as one of the best performers last season making 21 appearances, with two Man of the Match (MOTM) awards and also earned a spot in the USL Team of Week.



New Mexico are billed to take on Orange County on February 12 in their next pre-season game.



