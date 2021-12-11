Rashid Sumaila helps Saham Club reach Omani Cup semis

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Rashid Sumaila helped Saham Club achieve a semi-final spot in the Omani Professional League Cup on Friday.



Sumaila, 28, played 50 minutes for Saham whose 1-1 draw against Al-Nahda secured their qualification.



He has played well since joining the Omani Club and is looking forward to winning his first trophy in the Asian country.



Sumaila joined Saham on a one-year contract with an option to extend as a free agent in October.



The 28-year-old had been unattached since July 2020 after leaving Kuwaiti side Qadsia SC following the expiration of his contract.



Sumaila moved to Kuwait in July 2015 from South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns after spending just a season.



During his stint at Qadsia, Sumaila enjoyed loan spells at Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC and Red Star Belgrade, winning the Serbian league.



His career, however, began in Ghana with Ebusua Dwarfs and moved to Kotoko in 2012. He won Ghana Premier League a year later.



The former Asante Kotoko SC defender has 10 caps for the Ghana national team since making his debut in September 2012.