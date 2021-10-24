Rashid Nortey named Medeama SC Player of 2020/21 season

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Midfielder Rashid Nortey has been crowned Medeama’s Best Player of the 2020/21 season.



The 25-year-old beat his teammates Fatawu Sulemana, Richard Boadu, and Prince Opoku Agyemang to the top award during an award gala event held at the plush Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa on Friday night.



Nortey made a total of 31 appearances in the Ghana Premier League during the season under review. He scored twice and assisted 4 goals towards the Mauve and Yellows campaign which saw them finish 5th.



The midfield stalwart earned his maiden Ghana call-up in May 2021 following his impressive form for the Tarkwa-based side.



He debuted for the West African powerhouse during an international friendly which ended in a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in June 2021.



