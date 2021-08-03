Rashid Mohammed swerves Ghana giants to sign for South Africa's Free State Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Eleven Wonders FC captain Rashid Mohammed has left Ghana for South Africa ahead of a proposed move to Free State Stars FC; GHANAsoccernet.com understands



Mohammed left the West African country on Sunday for South Africa, where he will undergo medical and sign a contract.



The Wonders captain was instrumental for his side in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The 25-year-old was consistent with his performances for Wonders as he helped them to avoid relegation in the end.



The central defender played 31 matches in the just-ended season, where he was crowned man of the match four times in the process.



Mohammed attracted interests from giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC and also Dreams FC, who were chasing for his signature for the 2021/2022 season.