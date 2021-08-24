You are here: HomeSports2021 08 24Article 1340299

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Rashid Mohammed's proposed move to South African outfit Free State Stars hits a snag

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Techiman Eleven Wonders captain, Rashid Mohammed Techiman Eleven Wonders captain, Rashid Mohammed

Techiman Eleven Wonders captain, Rashid Mohammed's proposed move to South African side Free State Stars has hit a snag.

The central defender endured a descent campaign helping the Techiman-based club to survive relegation at the end of the 2020/21 season.

He became a subject of interest for several clubs locally and internationally including Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The towering guardsman recently left Ghana to complete a dream move to South Africa but according to reports, the transfer has hit a snag.

It is unknown why he could not put pen to paper with the club and is expected to return to Ghana in the coming days according to reports.