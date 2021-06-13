Rashid Iddi takes interim charge of Ebusua Dwarf of Ebusua Dwarfs

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs appointed Coach Rashid Iddi to charge of the club in the interim following the sudden exist of Coach Ernest Thompson.



It comes just hours after the exist of Thompson who resigned on Saturday night.



The mysterious club is facing a tough duel against Ashgold on Sunday and Rashid will fill-in the vacant role left by Ernest Thompson in a caretaker role to put things in fine fettle.



The former Inter Allies trainer is currently with the Cape Coast based outfit in Obuasi for their Ghana Premier League game against Ashanti Gold SC.



The hard-working and dedicated coach (Rashid Iddi) is expected to lead the Mysterious side from relegation.



Currently, they sit 16th on the league standing with 31 points after 28 league games.