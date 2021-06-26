Raphael Dwamena vows to prove his worth at new club Blau-Weiß Linz

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena, has vowed to make his new club, Blau-Weiß Linz proud after signing a two-year deal with them.



The Austrian second-tier side were left impressed with his performances in trial sessions and decided to sign the player who has shown serious medical concerns in the past.



“I am so happy that Blau-Weiß Linz gives me the chance and I will be eternally grateful," Dwamena stated.



"I would like to repay that with performance on the pitch. My athletic path is far from over. I feel very fit and want to achieve great things with blue and white in the next 2-3 years," he concluded.



Dwamena parted ways with Danish side Vejle BK after his heart problems came up.



He now has the opportunity to get back in shape once again.