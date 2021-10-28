Raphael Dwamena stable after collapsing during Austria Cup game

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

An Austrian Cup match had to be abandoned after Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena collapsed in the course of the game.



Dwamena’s Blau-Weiß Linz were in action against Hartberg and the game was suspended after he passed out in the first half.



The 26-year-old striker was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment following the incident.



The healthcare providers managed to stabilize the situation and Dwamena is doing well according to Stefan Reiter, who is the head coach of his club.



“His defibrillator struck and the doctors were able to stabilize him quickly,” Linz manager Stefan Reiter told the APA.



The good news is “Raphael’s condition is stable.” The rescue chain had “worked outstandingly. It didn’t take a second for the paramedics to get to him.”



Dwamena has been battling a heart problem that has kept him out of action for over a year.



The same issue had also cost him a move to the English Premier League after Brighton pulled out of signing him in 2017.



Dwamena has been capped by Ghana and scored two goals for the Black Stars.



