Raphael Dwamena’s uncle ‘contradicts’ father as he makes allegations against late footballer’s wife

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It thus appears that the maternal and paternal sides of the late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena, may not be on the same page over matters relative to his unfortunate demise and issues thereafter.



In a Peace FM interview on Monday, November 13, 2023, the father of the late striker, Patrick Amoako Sefa detailed how he learnt of the demise of his son.



He highlighted the family’s constant engagement with the Ghanaian wife of the late 28-year striker and the role she was playing in the family’s effort to fly the body home for burial and funeral rites.



While appealing for help from the Ghana Football Association to facilitate the movement of the body from Albania to the country, Patrick Amoako Sefa disclosed that the wife was the point of contact between the family and the Albanian authorities.



“We’ve spoken to his wife and she indicated that they were making provisions to secure a flight to bring the body to Ghana. We need help to bring the body to Ghana. We are appealing to the Ghana Football Association and all persons to help us bring the body to Ghana,” he said.



A day after making the disclosure, the mother, sister and uncle of Raphael Dwamena appeared on Onua TV and gave an account of events that differs strikingly from that of Dwamena’s father.



The supposed uncle of Dwamena indicated that efforts to establish contacts with the wife have proven futile.



He disclosed that the sister of Dwamena attempted to reach the wife on five occasions but all calls went unanswered.



The calls, he claims persisted until the wife allegedly switched off his phone, ending their hopes of getting first-hand information from someone close to the player in Albania.



According to the supposed uncle who claims to have discovered that Dwamena was living with his wife in Albania after the unfortunate incident, the agent of the late striker has been their liaison.



He disclosed that the player’s agent whom he refused to name has been feeding the family with information regarding happenings around the demise of the player.



“We only found out that his wife was staying with him after his death. This is because whenever we try to establish contact with her over the incident, she tells us she’s busy.



“When it happened the sister claims she tried getting in touch with the wife but all her five attempts were unsuccessful. She even switched the phone off on her. We were lucky to have heard from his manager who is now our point of contact there,” he said on Onua TV.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian striker died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, during an Albanian league match between his side Egnatia and Partizani.



Raphael Dwamena, who had a documented history of heart problems, collapsed on the field and passed away while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.









