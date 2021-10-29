Raphael Dwamena's condition is stable - Blau-Weiß-Linz coach

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Blau-Weiß-Linz, Stefan Reiter has stated that Ghanaian striker, Raphael Dwamena is in a stable condition after collapsing during a cup match.



The forward, who has struggled with heart problems for multiple years, collapsed and was immediately sent to a hospital. He was playing with a defibrillator.



"His defibrillator struck and the doctors were able to stabilize him quickly," reported blue-white manager Stefan Reiter of the APA.



"Dwamena was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, and further tests are currently being carried out. Raphael's condition is stable. It didn't take a second for the paramedics to be on their way to him," he concluded.



Raphael Dwamena is still at the hospital receiving treatment.