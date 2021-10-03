Raphael Dwamena makes big return to action in Austria

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena made a strong comeback on Sunday, 3 October 2021 for his Austrian second-tier side BW Linz after a year out with a career-threatening heart problem.



Dwamena was named in the starting line-up and produced a convincing performance on his debut for the club.



He provided the assist which was finished off by Aleksandar Kostic to edge Wacker Innsbruck at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol.



Dwamena won a decisive duel, came over the right side into the penalty area and forced Knaller to make a great save. Kostic reacted and drilled home the rebound for the match-winner.



He announced his presence after six minutes when he made a smart move inside the box but his effort could not go past goalkeeper Knaller. It would have been a perfect debut for the fit-again star.



Twenty minutes into the game, Dwamena went down in the penalty area but the referee Jandl allowed play to continue.



The TV pictures showed there was a clear foul on the former Levante striker and Linz were denied an obvious penalty.



The 28-year-old last competitive match was on 18 October 2020 when he lasted 46 minutes for Vejle in the Danish Superliga.