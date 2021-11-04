Raphael Dwamena back on the pitch a week after collapse

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena watched his teammates at BW Linz put up a spirited performance in the rescheduled Austria Cup match against Hartberg.



The striker was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while playing against Hartberg in the round of 16 of the OFB Cup, forcing the game to end abruptly.



Dwamena's implanted defibrillator failed at a point causing problems leading to his collapse.



However, after treatments and further examinations, he was confirmed out of danger but could quit the game.



BW Linz suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hartberg in the replayed game and are out of the OFB Cup but will keep their heads high after honoring the Ghanaian before the match.



All his teammates wore his number ten jersey to show support to the lanky forward.



Dwamena returned to action recently after a year out with a career-threatening heart problem.



The 26-year-old played his first match of the season on October 3 and assisted a goal as BW Linz beat FC Wacker in the Austrian second-tier.



It was his first match since 18 October 2020 when he lasted 46 minutes for Vejle in the Danish Superliga.



It’s the third time Dwamena's career is having to take a hit by his heart condition.



In 2017, the Ghana international saw a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion cancelled for reportedly failing a medical in relation to his heart condition.



Dwamena is a full Ghana international, scoring twice on his debut in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Ethiopia in 2017.