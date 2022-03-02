Raphael Dwamena's contract with Linz terminated

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Raphael Dwamena's contract with Linz was terminated on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 after the striker was given extra time to look for a new club after his heart problems.



It had already been agreed upon when Dwamena signed that the contract could be terminated in the event of problems.



Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017. In January 2020, while at Levante UD he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) implanted through surgery, which enabled his club to monitor his heart during matches.



In October 2020, the ICD showed values that were considered too high, and his club at the time, Vejle Boldklub, withdrew him from team activities as a result.



In October 2021 in the Austrian Cup match during the first half of Blau-Weiss Linz's game against Harterg, Dwamena collapsed on the pitch and was shocked by an ICD and stabilised quickly.