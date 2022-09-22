You are here: HomeSports2022 09 22Article 1628081

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Ranking new Black Stars players based on their dancing skills

The new Black Stars players were put through an initiation ceremony which saw them dance in front of their new teammates at the team hotel in France on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, ahead of their friendly against Brazil.

Inaki Willaims, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosious and Ransford Yeboah are the new faces who were all tasked to showcase their dance skills during their initiation night.

It was a session meant to formally welcome the new players who had been called up for national team duties.

It is usually one of the traditions of the Black Stars players to organize an initiation ceremony for the newly invited players, to help them integrate well into the team.

Here is a ranking of the funniest dance by the new players

Antoine Semenyo

Amongst all the dancers, Antoine Semenyo appears to be the best dancer. He showed some good feet and got resounding applause.

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams hopped on the stage and turned it into a sex hub with some crazy waist hooking.

He cracked up his teammates with a bit of twerking as well.



Ransford Yeboah

The Hamburger SV man got some excellent feet and the flair but how he blended the two was disastrous.



Mohammed Salisu

Salisu's dance was so static that his teammates called for a different move but the Southampton star could barely give them a new move.



Tariq Lamptey

The Brighton and Hove Albion right back took centre stage and exhibited the most ridiculous moves on the night. His dance went viral.

He looked lost which made all the moves he tried very funny.





Stephan Ambrosius

Stephan Ambrosius was the worst among them. He was off the rhythm, not flexible nor could he executive one move.




