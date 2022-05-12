Ranking every Ghanaian player in the Premier League so far this season

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: goal.com

10. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford



With one substitute outing and four bench appearances, the 19-year-old winger, who was not involved in first team football over the weekend, stands as the least involved among the Ghanaians in the Premier League this season.



9. Tariqe Fosu: Brentford 3-0 Southampton



The attacker was an unused substitute for the sixth time in a row as Brentford beat Southampton 3-0 on Saturday.



8. Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers



Despite resuming first team training, the 21-year-old was missing from the matchday squad as Chelsea gave away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.



7. Edward Nketiah: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United



The striker netted a double for Arsenal in their 2-1 home win over Leeds United, going four goals in five starts for The Gunners this term, and moving one place up on the ranking.



6. Tariq Lamptey: Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 Manchester United



After a time on the sidelines due to injury, the right-back is still yet to recapture his starting spot in Brighton & Hove Albion’s starting team, as he played only the last 15 minutes of Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Manchester United.







5. Jeffrey Schlupp: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford



Schlupp was a second half substitute for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 home win over Watford on Saturday, but still ranks high up by his 28 other appearances, three goals and one assists for the club.



4. Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford



The attacker was an unused substitute in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 victory over Watford but still sits highly ranked by his 30 previous appearances in this campaign, involving 22 starts, two goals and three assists. He falls down by one spot on the ranking.



3. Daniel Amartey: Leicester City 1-2 Everton; Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City



Amartey was in full-time action for Leicester City in their 2-1 home loss to Everton on Sunday, just as he was in the club's 3-0 home victory over Norwich City on Wednesday. He has started in 22 games so far this term, making 25 appearances in total, and climbs one place higher on the rankings.



2. Thomas Partey: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United



The midfielder sat out Arsenal’s 2-1 triumph over Leeds United due to injury but is still among the top performing Ghanaians in the Premier League this term, having played 24 matches, scored twice and assisted one other goal.



1. Mohammed Salisu: Brentford 3-0 Southampton



Southampton succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Brentford but with another strong performance in the game, Salisu ranks top among the most impressive Ghanaians in the Premier League this season.







