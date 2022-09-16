Ranking Africa's most expensive transfers ever

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: goal.com

17. Eric Bailly



Bailly became Africa's most expensive defender when he signed for Manchester United from Villarreal for £30 million.



It was a significant gamble by arriving Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, but Bailly quickly adapted to life in the Premier League and looked set to establish himself as the club’s first-choice defender for a decade to come.



Unfortunately, injuries, managerial upheaval, and a loss of form have limited his impact at Old Trafford in recent campaigns, and he departed on loan for Olympique de Marseille this summer.



16. Hakim Ziyech



Chelsea parted with £33 million to sign Ziyech from Ajax, and it's fair to say they haven't truly got the best value for their outlay.



The Moroccan did win the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel, but he's struggled for form and with injuries.



15. Kalidou Koulibaly



Another big money arrival at Chelsea—Koulibaly finally made the move to the Premier League this summer after being long been tipped for a switch to the PL.



He’s endured a mixed start to life in England, and while the exit of Tuchel is a blow, in time, he should prove to be a smart investment for the Pensioners.



Chelsea paid Napoli a reported £33 million for the Senegal defender’s services.



14. Sadio Mane



Mohamed Salah’s move to Liverpool knocked his new Reds teammate off top spot as Africa’s (then) most expensive player of all time.



Mane moved to Anfield from Southampton for £35 million, and while his maiden campaign on Merseyside wasn’t trouble-free, he made an excellent impression, and initially at least, threatened to be the catalyst for an unexpected title tilt by the Reds.



In subsequent campaigns, he grew into a genuine world-class player, and was influential as the Merseysiders clinched the Champions League in 2019.



13. Achraf Hakimi



Internazionale reportedly parted with £36.3 million to sign then-21-year-old Hakimi from Real Madrid following the conclusion of his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.



The wideman’s stay in Italy was brief—just one season—although he did win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte before moving on to Paris Saint-Germain.



12. Mohamed Salah



Liverpool snared the AS Roma forward for an initial £36.9 million with some reports suggesting that the price could rise to £43.9 million considering add-ons.



Either way, the deal represents an absolute bargain for the Reds.



Salah thrived under the pressure, smashing records aplenty during his maiden season in Anfield, and becoming the darling of the home fans in the process.



Salah went on to inspire Liverpool to the Champions League crown in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.



11. Sebastien Haller



West Ham United parted with £45 million to sign Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.



He struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and subsequently moved on to Borussia Dortmund.



10. Thomas Partey







Squeezing into the top 100 most expensive transfers of all time, Arsenal met Atletico Madrid’s €50 million asking price to prise Partey away from La Liga.



When fit, he’s impressed for the Gunners, but he hasn’t been an overwhelming success, with injuries costing him significant swathes of gametime.



9. Aaron Wan-Bissaka



The Anglo-Congolese full-back joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace for £49.5 million.



He's excelled in the Premier League with the Eagles, impressing with his sturdy defensive displays, but has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and represents a major flop.



8. Naby Keita



Nabbed by Liverpool from RasenBallsport Leipzig, Keita is yet to truly realise his potential following a £52.75 million move.



He was one of the key protagonists in Leipzig's climb up the German football ladder, but took his time adapting to life in the Premier League, before injury affected his progress.



7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Arsenal parted with £56 million to bring Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang to North London, despite the Gabon international having been linked with a move to Real Madrid.



The Central African hitman wasted little time demonstrating his quality under Arsene Wenger, and then Unai Emery.



Auba went on to share the Premier League's Golden Boot with Mane and Salah.



6. Achraf Hakimi



Making the list for a second time, Hakimi’s one-year stay at Inter ended when he moved to PSG for an initial fee of £51.3 million, rising to £60 million.



The Wideman has already enjoyed success in France—winning the Ligue 1 title to add to his extensive medal haul—but the major aim at the Parc des Princes is surely getting his hand on the European Cup.



5. Riyad Mahrez



Manchester City parted with a club-record £60 million to sign Mahrez, finally ending the Algeria international's extended wait to exit Leicester City.



He may have been a Premier League winner with the Foxes in 2016, during that most remarkable of campaigns, but Mahrez hasn't always held down a starting berth at City.



4. Cedric Bakambu



Beijing Guoan parted with an eye-watering £65 million to take Bakambu to China after the striker had netted 15 goals for Villarreal during the 2017-18 season.



He hit the ground running in the Far East, with eight goals in his first eight games, and also caught the eye with a series of fine showings during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Democratic Republic of Congo hitman previously represented Sochaux and Bursaspor.



3. Victor Osimhen



Coming in at €80 million plus add-ons, Osimhen’s move from LOSC Lille to Napoli was primed to propel the striker to become Africa’s top striker.



He’s finally settled into life as the Partenopei’s leading man, scoring 24 goals across his first two seasons at the club, prompting rumours of a move to Manchester United.



2. Nicolas Pepe



Pepe became Africa's most expensive player when Arsenal parted with £72 million to bring the winger to the Emirates Stadium from LOSC Lille.



He penned a five-year contract with the Gunners after scoring 22 goals and contributing 11 assists in Ligue 1, prompting Unai Emery to turn to him ahead of Wilfried Zaha.



Arsenal fans were desperate for Pepe to emulate Eden Hazard, LOSC's finest import to the Premier League, rather than his compatriot Gervinho, but the wideman never hit the heights in London.



1. Wesley Fofana



Still eligible for the Ivory Coast, Fofana swapped LeicesterCity for Chelsea during the recent transfer window after forcing through his exit from the King Power Stadium.



The 21-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge for a fee of €80.4 million, making him the big spenders’ second biggest transfer of all time, although his arrival couldn’t save Thomas Tuchel from being dismissed.