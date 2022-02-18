Randy Abbey breaks silence on juju allegations in Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Some Black Stars players threaten not honour call ups due to 'juju' in camp - Reports



Former Black Stars management committee member, Randy Abbey, has broken silence on alleged spiritual machinations in the camp of the Black Stars at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



There have been a widespread allegations about the use of juju among some Black Stars players, which many Ghanaians believe is the cause of the teams recent failures at tournaments.



Reacting to the claims, the former Ghana Football Association spokesperson said that belief in spirituality and religion is a norm in Ghana football.



"At club level and at National team level, the issue of belief in religion and spirituality is there. If you come to the National team, from an official point of view what I’ve seen is Christian prayers and Muslim prayers. One starts, one ends that’s what is done there," He said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana.



He further asserted that belief systems differs and therefore have different ways of practicing it, which makes it difficult to deal with.



"But I believe that we all have our beliefs. Even among Christians there are people who go for ‘Akwankyere’ (Direction) and all those things. So they believe in all manner of things, they do all manner of things. And so what people do in their closet in terms of what they believe in…if the person is a Christian and goes to see the pastor or prophet and they are given a certain direction and in their closet they are pursuing it, how do you deal with it? If the person is a Muslim and they do same, how do you deal with? If the person believes in African traditional religion and they are pursuing it in their closet, how do you deal with it? So sometimes when I hear people say that, I have a difficulty."



The Black Stars had a shambolic outing at the AFCON in Cameroon, where the team exited the competition at the group stages with one point.



Among several allegations that popped up following the debacle was some players having encounter with their spiritualist 'Mallams' before mathdays.



The reports further indicated that, other player who found the situation disturbing have threatened not to honour invitation to the team.