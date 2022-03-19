Randy Abbey blasts government for staging independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Randy Abbey has taken a swipe at government for its decision to host the country's 65th independence anniversary celebration at the Cape Coast Stadium.



With the Black Stars originally set to host Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff at the stadium, the celebration at the stadium, the pitch was left in a bad state.



Following an inspection conducted by CAF officials, the stadium was rejected due to its bad state.



However, the Ghana FA secured late approval to host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Expressing his frustrations, Randy Abbey, who is a former spokesperson for the country's football governing body questioned government's decision to host the anniversary celebration at the Cape Coast Stadium knowing that there was a game scheduled to be played at the stadium.



"What hurts me is that we have been playing these World Cup qualifiers without any problem until we decided to do independence celebration on the (Cape Coast Stadium) pitch, two weeks or so before a world cup qualifier. Knowing very well that that stadium is the only one approved by FIFA for World Cup qualifiers," he said on Metro TV.



"This Baba Yara thing when the FA's inspection team went there, they raised so many red flags and said that they could not approve the pitch (for Asante Kotoko). People took it as the GFA has a position against a particular club and the National Sports Authority [NSA] has gone there and therefore the pitch is fit to be used. Now we are playing on the 25th, today is 17th, we have 8 days to go, the game is next week Friday, 7:30 PM...how did we get here?" he questioned



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles on March 25 before the return game at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.



Meanwhile, CAF have given conditions to the Ghana FA to fulfil before the game at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Below are the condition given by CAF



Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field;Increase seating and lockers in the team dressing rooms to reach (25) people;



Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements;



Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials' dressing room;



General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment;



VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;



Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room, and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.