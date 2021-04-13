Ramadan: Keep close watch over younger members of society – Mahama to Muslim families

Religion of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Ramadan period is an occasion that inspires compassion, sharing, and fraternity.



As Muslims commenced the fast on Tuesday, April 13, Mr. Mahama urged them to keep close watch over the younger members of the society and through words and deeds, teach them the values of love, discipline, and self-sacrifice that Ramadan inspires in everyone.



In a Facebook post, he said “Warm greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country, at the beginning of the Ramadan fast. It is an occasion that inspires compassion, sharing, and fraternity.



“In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that have threatened to unknit our strong social fabric of community and togetherness, we have by Allah’s divine mercy remained a united people.



“As we strive to keep ourselves and our families in good health, let us also keep close watch over the younger members of our society and through our words and deeds, teach them the values of love, discipline and self-sacrifice that Ramadan inspires in us.



“Lordina and I wish you good health during this period of fasting. Ramadan Kareem.”