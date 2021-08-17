Rak-Sakyi grateful to family after making Crystal Palace debut against Chelsea

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is grateful for the support he had from his family after making his competitive debut for Crystal Palace against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.



The 18-year-old was introduced into the game with 15 minutes left to play as the Eagles lost 3-0 to Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge.



After the game, Rak-Sakyi told Palace TV, "They [my family] are really supporting me throughout the hard times and the good times. So today was a good time for them to see me come on the pitch and do what I’ve been working towards this whole time."



"I sometimes think about how things were back when things weren’t going so well. I just thank God and thank my family for helping me go through the tough times. I just want to keep pushing on and keep doing great things.



He added, "It’s just crazy when I think about it because leaving Chelsea at such a young age, you’re just so down, you don’t know if football’s going to work out. Just for my family and all my coaches helping me and supporting me to get to this point I am grateful for all of them."



