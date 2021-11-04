Rajevac to name Ghana squad for Ethiopia, South Africa games on Thursday

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac will name his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa on Thursday.



The Black Stars will play Ethiopia and South Africa in November.



The match against Ethiopia will be played at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on November 11. Ethiopia opted for South Africa after CAF declared their stadiums unfit for international games.



Ghana will host South Africa on November 14 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The two games are crucial to Ghana’s bid to qualify for World Cup in Qatar. They must secure six points to top the group and qualify for the playoffs.