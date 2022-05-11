Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tourney commences

Tennis News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

The first edition of the Rainbow Nations Challenge Tennis Tourney begins at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.



56 players from 23 countries will compete in the three-day event. The event is under the patronage of her Excellency of the South Africa High Commission, Grace Mason.



The tournament aims to bring together the international community and foster a spirit of networking and cooperation.



The tennis tournament brings together nations from Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia to make it a truly“ Rainbow Nations” affair.



In a press release, Grant Webber the president of the chamber said, it is rare in Accra to find an amateur sporting event that draws together so many people from such diverse backgrounds”.



Webber continued, “we aim to foster closer relationships with the diplomatic and business communities in Ghana in the post-Covid era. Given that we face headwinds of unprecedented proportions, our view is that a new framework for cooperation is needed to navigate these uncertain times”. It is through these networks that the GSABC enhances the commercial activities of current and potential South African investors in Ghana, creating jobs and supporting the economic relationship between the two countries.



The South African community is using tennis to network in a healthy and fun endeavor, with a serious goal. Not only will the event bring the international and Ghanaian community closer together, it will also raise money to develop a collective CSR program under the guise of Rainbow Nations Players to invest in a girl focused fund which focuses on educational scholarships for tennis players.



After an exhibition match, from two of Ghana’s most promising female players, and the grand final, Her Excellency, the SA High Commissioner, Grace Mason will host a gala outdoor cocktail party.



I must commend all the sponsors that have supported us to put together this tournament in such a brief space of time. Without them, we could not have hosted so many people for such a vibrant and successful event.







The sponsors, in alphabetical order, for the inaugural event are, ABL (CLUB) Adidas, BUTCHER BOYS, CAPEMAY, Central Hotel, Coca-Cola, DECATHLON, Django, EPSILON, EUROCARE, Fareast Mercantile, HOLLARD, Jameson, Kasapreko, Labadi Beach Hotel, Lou moon eco Luxury resort, MPI, MULTICHOICE, Nguni Bar, Nike Mensah (Tennis Nigeria), Patti Blueh Art, Respect.



SAA, Shoprite, SMT, STELLAR TRAVEL, TT Brothers, TUPPERWARE, UNISPAN, Vodafone, VOLTIC, Watertree and YAKA.



