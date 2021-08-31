Rahim Osumanu joins Indian champions Gokulam Kerala

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gokulam Kerala FC have announced the signing of Rahim Osumanu on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Osumanu has signed a one-year renewable contract with the Indian champions after passing medical.



The 26-year-old striker from joins Gokulam with a wealth of experience playing in various countries such as Ethiopia, Algeria, and Zambia.



He made much of his name as a ruthless striker in Zambia where he netted 12 goals in 25 appearances for the super league side Buildcon FC.



He later moved to Zesco United in Zambia in 2018 where he netted twice in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



After his exploits in Zambia, he played for Algerian club top club ASO Chief on a short-term deal from January to March 2020.



Last season Osumanu played for Ethiopian side Jimma Aba Jifar in the Ethiopian Premier League.



"This is my first stint in India. I am looking forward to a superb season ahead and the fans will get to know who I am, shortly. I have started training and we are all set for our first championship of the season," Osumanu said.



"He is a box player and he is a top finisher. He is equally good in aerial duels. Also, his leadership skills are top-notch. I believe he can make a big impact in Asia," Gokulam head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese expressed.



Osumanu becomes the second Ghanaian player in Indian after former Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed who is currently the club's captain.