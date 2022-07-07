Raheem Sterling confirms he wants to leave Man City; agrees Chelsea personal terms

World News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: STEPHEN ASAMOAH

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea having confirmed to Manchester City he wants to leave the club, 90min understands.



The England international is out of contract at City next summer, and the Premier League champions had offered him an extension. But 90min can confirm that Sterling has told the club he does not want to extend his deal and would like to leave this summer.



City always told Sterling, like with Gabriel Jesus who joined Arsenal this week, that they would sell him this summer if he did not agree terms and now the Premier League champions are ready to sanction a move to Chelsea.



Sterling was considering the option of moving abroad via a free transfer next summer, which is a confirmed ambition he has, but he has now decided to take up the option being offered by Chelsea.



Thomas Tuchel highlighted Sterling as his number one attacking target as he looks to rebuild the club's frontline, which began with moving on Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan.



Tuchel has also green-lighted moves for Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha and while those deals have stalled, a deal for Sterling is now close.



As 90min revealed earlier this week, City are willing to do business at around

£50m with Chelsea ready to agree to their terms. They hope to have Sterling signed and sealed before this weekend ahead of their pre-season trip to America.