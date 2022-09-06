Rafael van der Vaart urges Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed to leave club

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ajax star Rafael van der Vaart has urged Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus to leave the club and secure more game time elsewhere.



The 22-year-old wanted a move to the English Premier League after Everton contacted the player and his representatives, but Ajax refused to sell the versatile player.



Kudus netted his side's fourth after climbing off the bench to help Ajax thump Cambuur 4-0.



'I like that,' said Van der Vaart at Studio Voetbal on Sunday evening. "He doesn't get many chances, but he really has everything a good midfielder or half striker should have. He is incredibly strong on the ball, and a wonderful player to watch. That is why Ajax did not let him go. I think they're going to have a lot of fun with him.'



“He's going to fill in. He is a young player who will accept that. But when he comes in, you immediately have quality on the field', said Van der Vaart.



“I would almost recommend him: go somewhere else and become a basic player. He will certainly accept to sit on the bench, but he may have to leave if he gets another offer in January,"