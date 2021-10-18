Raddy Ovouka's injury affected our game plan against Wydad - Hearts of Oak Coach

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has admitted that the injury of defender, Raddy Ovouka affected his game plan against Wydad Athletic Club.



The Congolese left-back was substituted in the 20th minute in the first half of the CAF Champions League first-leg tie against the Moroccan giants on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 21-year-old was replaced by former Liberty Professionals left-back, William Denkyi.



Despite the hard-fought win, Samuel Boadu admitted that the forced substitution derailed his plans.



“Tactically I think the game was good for us because many even though Hearts of Oak cannot even get a goal against WAC but of course we wanted to score more as well," he said after the game.



“Pulling out half-fit Ovouka affected my tactics. Even Nettey, Salifu played with injuries but we’ll work on them.” Samuel Boadu said.