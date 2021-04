Rachel Bakam: Audu Maikori lead tribute for actress and TV personality wey die age 38

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di President and co-founder of Chocolate city entertainment Audu Maikori don pay tribute to Actress Rachel Bakam wey die at di age of 38.



For message wey Audu post e say "Rachel na very inspiring woman, sister and mother wey always get smile, always positive and very clear about her goals."



Tori be say Bakum die for one private hospital for Abuja after brief illness.



Audu continue say dis death hit am hard. For di ending part of di im tribute e say "we lose a true gem, di space she occupy, not many fit fill today."



Who be Rachel Bakum?



Dem born Rachel Bakam for Kaduna State where she attend her primary, secondary, and tertiary education.



She study English and theatre arts for Ahmadu Bello University and digital filmmaking for New York Film Academy.



Until her death, na she be di CEO and Managing Director of Rayzeds Media Ltd, Founder & President of di Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation (NWWF) and media consultant for the Performing Musician Employers Association (PMAN) & African Fashion Reception Paris.