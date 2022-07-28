RTU will need GH₵3.8M to play 2022/2023 season – Spokesperson

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

The spokesperson of Real Tamale United (RTU), Sey Mubarak, has disclosed that the club will need about GH₵3.8 million to run its operations next season.



According to him, the club’s woes last season were mainly due to financial challenges.



Mubarak revealed that players are owed salaries and bonuses which has delayed the start of preseason as players have embarked on a strike.



He pleaded with the Board to help in raising funds for the club ahead of the start of the season.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM, he said, “We are appealing to them so that we would get all our budget this season so we don’t have to write a letter to Regional Minister or go and be seeking support from Politicians to travel and play matches. The Board is aware that if the resources are not there the challenges will remain."



“The challenges of the club are not about technical or management but purely financial. As we stand now convincing the players will be difficult to return to training because the coach who can help has resigned and it’s going to be difficult. The only thing we can do to convince them will be to pay their outstanding bonuses.



"What I know is the club needs about 3.8 million Ghana cedis. We are hopeful and we know they are big men who have connections and can get this money”, he added.



RTU narrowly escaped relegation after beating Hearts of Oak in their final game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium.



