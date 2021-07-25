RTU seals Ghana Premier League promotion after beating Unity FC

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

• RTU returns to the Ghana Premier League after staying in the Division One for 10 years



• The pride of the North booked their qualification after beating Unity FC 2-0



• Bofoakwa Tano's inability to beat Berekum Arsenals paved the way for RTU to gain promotoion



Real Tamale United (RTU) will be playing in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after emerging as winners of Zone One in the Ghana Division One League.



The Tamale-based club makes a return to the Ghana Premier League after beating Unity Football Club 2-0 on the final day of the Division One League today, July 25, 2021.



The pride of the North gained their promotion to the topflight league following Bofoakwa Tano's inability to beat regional rivals Berekum Arsenal at the Golden City Park.



RTU now joins Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions as representatives from the Division One League for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Meanwhile, International Allies, Liberty Professionals, and Ebusua Dwarfs have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League and will be competing in the 2021/2022 Division One League.



