RTU deny receiving offers for poster boy David Abanga

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The management of Real Tamale United (RTU) has denied receiving offers for the signing of poster boy David Abanga.



In the last few days, there have been speculations that Asante Kotoko has reached an agreement with the club to sign the talented forward.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Communications Director Sey Mubarak says the reports are false.



According to him, the club has not received any offer for the signing of David Abagna.



“We have not officially received any offer from Asante Kotoko or any other team as has been reported by a section of the media. David Abagna is still our player.



“In fact he is not the only player linked to some clubs. Roland Frimpong, and our GK have all been linked to other clubs,” the RTU Communications Director said.



He added, “As management, I can confirm that we have not received any request for him from any club.



“If indeed Kotoko are interested in him, they know the right channel to use.”