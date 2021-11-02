RTU coach Ibrahim Tanko admits Great Olympics clash was difficult

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Tamale United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko admitted 'it was difficult' against Great Olympics in their first Ghana Premier League match of the season.



Tanko's side were lucky to avoid defeat as David Abagna scored a late in the 91st minute to rescue a point for them.



Great Olympics had led from the 28th minute courtesy of Raymond Oko Grippman's great header from a corner.



"It was a very difficult game; we controlled the game just that the goals were not coming, but we thank God we were able to equalize. The goal came at the right time," he said.



RTU returned to the top-flight last season, ending their long stay in the Division One League.



Their target is to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.