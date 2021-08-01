RTU are in GPL to stay - Coach assures

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The head coach of Real Tamale United Football club, Shaibu Tanko, has sent a strong warning to opponents in the Ghana Premier League after seeking top-flight football qualification in eight years.



The gaffer, who played a key role in his side’s return to the Ghana Premier League, is adamant of a standout performance in the forthcoming football season.



After eight years of top-flight football hunger, RTU are not leaving any stone unturned on their return and have already taken steps towards their preparation approach.



“We have identified some players in the GPL and especially in Division One to beef up the squad, so people should watch out,” he told Onua TV.

RTU regained top-flight football spot at the expense of Sunyani-based Bofoakwa FC who drew in their last game of the season against Berekum Arsenal.