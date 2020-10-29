Press Releases of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: ROCOMAMAS

ROCOMAMAS officially launches at A & C mall this Friday

ROCOMAMAS officially launches at A & C mall

An International eatery company ROCOMAMAS known for its unique services and great taste will officially launch and open its Ghana branch at the A & C Mall, East Legon, Accra, on Friday, October 30, 2020.



The launch according to management will be attended by guests with exclusive invitations from the management of the restaurant.



Speaking to the management of ROCOMAMAS Ghana, the restaurant, “RocoMamas celebrates uniqueness, being weird, odd and boldly daring. The brand position of ‘NOT NORMAL’ is evident in the funky décor, rock ‘n roll vibe, unique menu items, and an open-style kitchen where customers can see (and smell) the meals being prepared. This new concept is a result of the growing appetite for handmade food and a more personalized dining experience”.



They added that the restaurant targets young urbanites, families, fun-loving young people, and young at heart.



“The brand is more different than the other food brands in operation that people already used to. The meals here are really dope which makes it out of the normal foods. ROCOMAMAS is mainly made for anyone who really wants to enjoy tasty meals out of the normal.”









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.