REPORTS: Ismail Ganiyu rejects Kotoko contract extension talks amid Hearts of Oak interest

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has reportedly rejected a fresh contract tabled before him by Asante Kotoko according to reports.



The 25-year-old defender has just one month left on his current deal with Asante Kotoko which means that he could leave the Porcupine Warriors for free at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



According to the reports, the centre back has received offers from European clubs but has also been talking to recently crowned Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians are looking to add some more quality to their team as they prepare to battle in the CAF Champions League.



Ganiyu was a star performer for Asante Kotoko this season and also gave a good account of himself with the Black Stars.



