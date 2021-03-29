RCCG members kidnapped in Kaduna: Wey tin police, eyewitness bin saying

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

An eyewitness Eje Kennedy Faraday say kidnappers pack all di pipo wey bin dey inside Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] bus dey go Kafanchan town on Friday evening.



Eje later snap pishure of di empty RCCG vehicle wey bin dey transport di pipo and e still dey unclear wia dem pack di pipo go.



"Kidnappers just pack everybody from RCCG bus along Kachia road, kilometre 63 from Kaduna city." Dis na wetin Eje post on im Facebook.



BBC contact tok tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command ASP Mohammed Jagile but e yan say dem dey compile all di details and will get back with more information.



Dis no be di first time wey di kidnappers go gbab worshippers wey dey on a holy mission for Kaduna state after dem kidnap apostle Emmanuel Bako and im wife Cindy for December of last year as dem dey Albarka praying camp on di outskirts of di city.



Kaduna based activist Senator Shehu Sani on top twitter post say dia state don fully become 'kidnappers hub'.



"Di report of di kidnapping of RCCG members along Kachia road for Kaduna na yet anoda tragedy."



"Bandits don turn our state into dia hub and before one kidnapping is resolved anoda one don happun, human beings don become hunted." Dis na wetin di former senator post.



