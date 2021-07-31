RC Lens wants to sign John Boye on free

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian defender John Boye is attracting interest from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens who is currently a free agent.



The French side are intent on adding to their ranks in the current transfer window and are focused on adding an experienced center back to their ranks.



Boye, 34, fits the bill of what the French side are looking out for and are working on tying him up.



He was an integral figure for Metz last season and all things pointed to the fact that his former club were intent on offering him a new contract but have kicked against that.



The Ghanaian center back has been playing in the French Ligue 1 since 2018 and is intent on staying in the French Ligue.



Boye who has in the past played for clubs in Turkey still wants to continue his career in Europe despite being in the twilight of his career.



